Feathercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,916.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $4,916.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,436,520 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, QBTC, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

