Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of AGM.A stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

