Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $128.15. 196,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,354. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

