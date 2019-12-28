Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FRT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $128.15. 196,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.