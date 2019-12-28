FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted FedEx’s score:

FDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.53. 2,692,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,597. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

