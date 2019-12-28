Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferrellgas Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 799,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,075. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.55.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

