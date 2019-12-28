Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.93 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Korbit, WazirX and Bitbns. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,299,093 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinall, BiKi, Hotbit, KuCoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, WazirX, HitBTC, MXC, BitMax, BitAsset and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

