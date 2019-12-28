Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.22 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, IDEX, WazirX and Bitbns. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,299,093 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Dcoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, WazirX, BiKi, Korbit, IDEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Coinall, BitAsset, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

