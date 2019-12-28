Fetch (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.05921620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029829 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

