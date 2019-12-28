Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.80

News headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ ranking:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 1,933,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.