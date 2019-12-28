Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.33. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

