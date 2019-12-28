Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 285,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60. The company has a market cap of $253.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

