Financial Comparison: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Paylocity alerts:

66.2% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 7 0 2.54 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $111.82, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Paylocity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $467.63 million 13.93 $53.82 million $1.08 112.69 Bandwidth $204.11 million 7.52 $17.92 million $0.31 210.65

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Paylocity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.78% 19.03% 3.10% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Bandwidth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.