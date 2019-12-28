Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355. The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.