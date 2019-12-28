First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 88,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.