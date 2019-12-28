First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 98,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,169. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Busey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Busey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

