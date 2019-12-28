First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.89.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$183.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

