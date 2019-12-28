First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.20.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

