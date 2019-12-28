First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 476,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

