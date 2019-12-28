FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1,580.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Livecoin and OKEx. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Gatecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.