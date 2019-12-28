FirstCoin Market Capitalization Hits $66,663.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $66,663.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084316 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,362.10 or 1.00241270 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

