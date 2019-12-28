FirstService Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FSV traded down C$1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$124.03. 91,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$122.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$88.42 and a 52 week high of C$143.26.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$887.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

