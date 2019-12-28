Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $22.59 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.50.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.