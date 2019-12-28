Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Flexion Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Flexion Therapeutics’ score:

FLXN stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 9,099,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,660. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

