FLO Price Tops $0.0208 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $10,130.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064981 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

