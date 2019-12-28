Flowchain (FLC) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.37 million and $73,063.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00026999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.05905351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

