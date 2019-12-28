Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 1,557,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

