Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,097.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $307,883.00 and $7,097.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.