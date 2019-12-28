Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,572 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after acquiring an additional 971,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,493,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 572,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

