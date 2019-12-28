Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$891,559.91 in Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,820.09.

TSE:FNV traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$133.27. 311,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of C$90.20 and a 1-year high of C$135.01.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

