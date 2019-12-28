Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 145,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,396,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

