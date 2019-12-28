Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.63 ($90.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FRA:FRA opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.71.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

