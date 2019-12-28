Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNLPF shares. ValuEngine raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

