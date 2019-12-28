Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth $507,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

