FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $212.29 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $212.29 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00029670 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.05912410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023044 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

