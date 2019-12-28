FujiCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $204.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $183,182.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01751965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.02808420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00581093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00625066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060454 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00383869 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,464,413,635 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.