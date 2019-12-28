FujiCoin (FJC) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $180,737.00 and $481.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,463,180,355 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

