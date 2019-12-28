Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 188,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.