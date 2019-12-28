Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0595

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $361,970.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00060423 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084687 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00070433 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.66 or 1.00501181 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,697,677 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

