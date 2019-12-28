FunFair Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. FunFair has a market cap of $21.07 million and $256,080.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, C2CX, OKEx, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

