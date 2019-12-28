Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,229 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Funko worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.