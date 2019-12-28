Fusion (FSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000334 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,852.69 or 0.92692403 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

