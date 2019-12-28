FuzeX Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. FuzeX has a market cap of $617,825.00 and approximately $4,357.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, CoinBene, HitBTC and Allbit. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Allbit, Coinbe, COSS, Token Store, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.