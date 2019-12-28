G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 295,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

