Galactrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,293.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $10,293.00 and $3.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00577041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00226220 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,737,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,017,473 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.