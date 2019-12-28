Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. 409,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

