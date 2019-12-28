Garlicoin Price Up 2% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $35,048.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,115,125 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

