Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.01. Garmin posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 98,347 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $8,594,544.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,706,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,640 shares of company stock worth $97,210,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 481,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

