GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $89,241.00 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009885 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

