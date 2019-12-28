GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $103,278.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,278.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00580571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 638.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

